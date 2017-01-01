The Drive invites you to Beer & A Band: A Listener Appreciation Experience! Be the first to try a brand new collaboration beer from Troubled Monk Brewery & Hollerado that will only be available for a limited time this summer. You’ll have the chance to win a brewery tour, great food, prizes, including a round of golf at Alberta Springs, a $500 gift card from Parkland Mall & a Bo’s Golden Ticket (free shows for a year) plus you get a free show from Hollerado! Be listening for the cue to text & win your way in to Beer & A Band!

Contest is open Monday April 3rd to Friday April 28th! When you hear the cue, text the word BEER to 403-34-DRIVE. We’ll randomly draw one lucky texter to win the contest. One text per person per gameplay and you can only win once. You must text within 3 minutes of hearing the cue.

Each winner gets the bronze level ticket package which is: 4 tickets to the event, an exclusive beer tasting, plus a chance to win tickets to Guns N Roses at Commonwealth this summer and a foursome at Alberta Springs…and a chance to upgrade to silver or gold tickets!

At the end of the contest (April 28th) we will randomly draw from all winners to upgrade to the Silver or Gold ticket package. Silver includes the bronze prize as described above PLUS an exclusive sneak peek of the band at soundcheck complete with complimentary appetizers from Bo’s & a chance at the $500 Parkland Mall GC. Gold ticket level includes all the silver/bronze stuff PLUS an exclusive tour of the Troubled Monk Brewery, private BBQ, private acoustic performance from Hollerado, and you will be the very first to try the new collaboration brew!

Beer & A Band is scheduled to take place Sunday June 4th at Bo’s Bar & Grill! Brought to you by Troubled Monk Brewery, Bo’s Bar & Stage, & 106.7 The Drive. Thanks to our prize sponsors Alberta Springs Golf Resort & Parkland Mall!