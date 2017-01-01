Be listening May 8-12 to play Charm Hunter with Charm Diamond Centres in Bower Place Shopping Centre. It’s a chance to win your mom a $300 Gift Card from CHARM for Mothers Day! Each day we’ll have a different precious metal or gemstone for you to listen for on the DRIVE! For example, if the precious metal of the day is Silver…you may be listening for Silverchair…or Silver Jet by The Tragically Hip! When you hear it, text CHARM to 34-DRIVE! It starts Monday with songs or bands featuring the word GOLD in the title! Tuesday is Diamonds, Wednesday is Silver, back to Gold for Thursday, and finally Pearls on Friday!

One text per person per song. We will randomly draw one texter to go into the grand prize draw which will be held after 4pm on Friday May 12th. You can only be entered into the draw one time.