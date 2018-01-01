Have you been feeling spicy recently?

Well it’s time to get Jalapeño kitchen again and join the 106-7 The Drive Chili Cook-Off!

We are making this summer a little more chili with the 106-7 The Drive Chili Cook Off! On July 19th in the London Drugs parking lot in Southpointe Common. We would like to invite you to enter a team in this fun, fundraising event! To enter, please fill out the registration form below!

If you have any problems please contact Amanda Stonehouse 403-343-7105, amanda.stonehouse@jpbg.ca. You will receive a confirmation email with more info.

EVENT DETAILS

This event will take place from 11:30a-1:30pm, with teams cooking up their favorite Chili recipes. Bowls of chili, chips and pop will be sold with all proceeds being donated to The Kidney Foundation.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

Best Tasting Chili

Most Unique Ingredient

Best Team Booth