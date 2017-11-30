The Drive and Bo’s Bar & Grill want to put you on the Coors Flight to Dallas! You & a guest will be flown to Dallas to see the Cowboys vs. Washington! Plus you’ll be at the exclusive Coors Light Tailgate party before the game and much much more! For a chance to win, stop by Bo’s Bar & Grill during any NFL game between now and Nov. 13. OR be listening to The Drive to win your way in to the grand prize finale from Oct. 30-Nov. 10th! Full details below!

Overview Of The Prize Package

Dallas Texas –November 29th–December 1st

* Coors Light

* NFL Football Flyaway

* Dallas, TX

* Nov 29 to Dec 1

* Winner and a Guest

* Round trip flights

* Dual occupancy accommodations

* Coors Light Tail Gate Party

* Tour of AT&T Stadium

* Two tickets to Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins on 11/30/17

* Head out to Fort Worth and see Billy Bob’s (huge bar with a rodeo arena)

* http://billybobstexas.com/

* Welcome packages and various other items

How to win:

Option 1—Bo’s bar & Stage

Be at Bo’s during NFL games and enter to win. You can enter to win each time you are here and for each game on the day.(ABSOLUTELY NEED NAME, NUMBER & EMAIL ON TICKETS. Without all three you can’t win)

$6 Coors Light Pints during games

Option 2—1067 The Drive

Listen to 1067 The Drive to win. Winners will be picked daily until November 12th.

Prize draw finale—Monday November 13th ( 6-10pm)

Hosted by Foui from 106-7 THE DRIVE!

Winners sign in at the door. Are given a new entry form and a drink ticket.

At half time we will draw 10 names to compete in half time contests to win prizes.

At the end of game we draw the winner for the big trip