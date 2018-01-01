Seeing the Foo Fighters could be as simple as picking a number! Starting Monday August 13, be listening weekdays between 6a-6p for the cue to call 34-DRIVE. Caller 7 will get to pick a number between 1-106. Behind 4 random numbers is a pair of tickets to see the Foo Fighters in Edmonton (plus $106 for gas, merch, food…whatever!)

You can guess as often as you like, but can only win tickets one time…we want to spread the Foo love!

Check back here often to keep track of what numbers have been guessed! See the graphic below!

Pick A Number: Foo Fighters is presented by LACOMBE FORD!