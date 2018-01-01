Friday CRAFTernoons

Welcome to 106.7 The Drive’s Friday CRAFTernoon hosted by me, Peter Michaels. This is the place to come and learn about great local craft beer! Every week for the next couple of months, we’ll introduce you to a new beer from the Snake Lake Brewing Co. line-up! Check back every Friday for new content, or listen in around 1:30pm at www.1067thedrive.fm/player, or…do BOTH!
I, like a lot of born & raised Central Albertans, had a pretty limited palate for beer up until a few years ago. It was very rare to catch me without the “King Of Beers” in my hand. That all changed one evening in Calgary while out for dinner with my best friend Dave. He was working at a downtown hotel where we went for dinner at the hotel’s restaurant. His beverage manager told us he had a new beer he’d brought in, and wanted our opinion on it. I instantly stressed about what may be served. As mentioned, I never strayed from that red & white label (unless I was feeling pudgy and went for their “Light” version in the blue can). When the beer arrived at our table, it almost looked like a cola. I was so close to declining, but didn’t want to embarrass Dave. I took that first, very hesitant sip, thinking to myself “don’t make the ‘bitter beer face”. To my surprise, I loved the new flavours rolling over my taste buds! It was a darker beer, but wasn’t anywhere near as scary as I had anticipated. There was no need to choke it down, or worry about my expression! I thanked the beverage manager, and ordered a second in short order. The beer that day was a dunkelweizen. At that time, I had no clue what that even meant.
Flash forward a few years, I can now tell my dunkelweizen from a hefeweizen. My Pale Ale from a Session Ale…I have even acquired the taste for a coffee flavoured, roasty, malty stout! I’m no longer afraid to try any kind of beer, and lucky for me…THERE IS SO MUCH OUT THERE TO TRY!
Now by no means do I consider myself a beer snob, although, I did recently suffer some anxiety en route to an establishment not knowing if they served craft beer. Thankfully they did. Almost everyone does. The industry has grown and expanded so rapidly! And it’s such an amazing, close knit community. One of my favourite things is the camaraderie that exists between breweries. Each offers something unique, and seem more than happy to share the marketplace.
We are proud to partner with Central Alberta’s newest brewery, Snake Lake Brewing Co.! You can find their taproom in Sylvan Lake, and learn more about them here. But their slogan says it all. Work Hard, Drink Easy!