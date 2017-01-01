106-7 The Drive presents Grinched! The contest where you can win, steal, or lose your Christmas prize! Be listening to Drive Mornings with Matt & Ryan weekdays at 7:50 and Foui In The Afternoon at 4:50. You’ll have the chance to steal the previous prize, or pick a new one…but, that new one could be stolen from you! Prizes include concert tickets, electronics, restrauant gift certificates and much MUCH more. Or less…yup, there’ll be a few stinkers! It’s a Grinch or be Grinched world…what will you do? Presented by Cam Clark Ford in Gasoline Alley!

Be listening for us to ask for Caller 7 at 34-Drive. You’ll be given the choice to pick a new prize, or steal the prize from the previous play. If you chose to steal the previous, that’s what you win! Be careful though, as the previous caller then gets the prize you could have won! Could be a worse prize, but it could also be BETTER! You won’t get to know until you make the decision to steal or open. If you choose to open a new prize, it could potentially be stolen from you the next time we play!

*contest is open weekdays Monday Dec. 4th through Friday Dec. 22! One prize per person during the contest period. All other general contest rules can be found here.