Hear A Pair, Win A Pair: Billy Talent

This Friday (Feb. 10) Hear A Pair, Win A Pair! When you hear two Billy Talent songs play back to back on THE DRIVE you could win! As soon as the second song starts, that’s your cue to kick your fingers in gear and text “TICKETS” to 34-DRIVE (403-343-7483). You’ll have until the song ends to get your text in (one text per person…we don’t need to crash the system!) We will then award a pair of tickets to see Billy Talent at the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino in Calgary on February 18th to one lucky random texter!

Contest is open February 10th between 6a-6p.