Guns N’ Roses are in Edmonton THIS WEDNESDAY and we thought we would give all those procrastinators a chance to win some tickets! On Monday we are playing “Hear a Pair Win a Pair”! The game is preeetty self explanatory but all you do is listen to the Drive on Monday August 28, when you hear 2 Guns N’ Roses Songs played back to back, call 34-DRIVE and Caller 7 wins a pair!