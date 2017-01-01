Hear A Pair, Win A Pair: Tragically Hip

Be listening this Friday (Sept. 15) for Hear A Pair, Win A Pair! You want to catch back to back Tragically Hip songs played on THE DRIVE! But be warned, there will be several times when it’s just a solo shot that plays! As soon as the second consecutive Hip song fires up, that’s your cue to call 34-DRIVE (403-343-7483). Caller 7 automatically wins a pair of tickets to a ONE NIGHT ONLY screening of Long Time Running, Sept. 18 at 7pm at Galaxy Cinemas in Gasoline Alley. Relive the emotion of The Hip’s final run across their home country as the terminally ill Gord Downie says thank you face to face with a legion of Hip fans. See the trailer below, and have the tissues handy.

Contest is open 9a-9p Sept. 15. Once you win tickets, you are ineligible to play the rest of the day.