Amazing 8 Year Old Drummer
22 hours ago
Meet Milana! She's currently 8 years old and has been posting amazing videos of her drumming since she was 4! She'll cover everything from Metallica, to Weezer, to Rush, and most recently has added videos of a couple Twenty One Pilots songs. So, what were YOU doing when you were 8?
Sasquatch Lineup Revealed
23 hours ago
The lineup for the Sasquatch Music Festival was unveiled today. The festival takes place at the infamous Gorge in Washington State May 26th-28th. You can check out bands like Head & The Heart, Phantogram, Frank Turner, The Shins, MGMT, and this years headliner TWENTY ONE PILOTS! This will be the bands first major festival...