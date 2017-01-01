Born and raised in Calgary, AB, I started my radio journey there in 2007. After stints in Rocky Mountain House, AB and Salmon Arm, BC, I moved to Red Deer in 2011 and have been proud to call this city home since! I started out as a reporter in the Drive newsroom and made the move onto the morning show in 2012. After bringing the latest local news and stories most important to you every morning, I usually end up at the courthouse where I keep a close eye on Central Alberta crime stories. When not on air or in a courtroom, you can find me at Drive events and concerts, even if they are on school nights!