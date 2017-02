Be listening to DRIVE Mornings with Matt, Ryan, & Leanne all week after 7am. They’ll play “Professor X Mind Control” and give you the chance to win passes to opening night of the new movie LOGAN!

*contest is open Monday February 27-Friday March 3. Tickets are reserved seating in the AVX Theatre at Galaxy Cinemas on Gasoline Alley. Showtime is 7:20pm. Prize must be accepted as rewarded.