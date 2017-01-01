Metallica For Whom The Bell Tolls

THE DRIVE wants to send YOU to METALLICA!!! Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10am, but we have your chance right now to have yours secured before that time!

Here’s what you do…watch the video below and try to figure out how many times we rang the bell! The first & last few dings are a gimme, the middle portion of the video is sped up, so you’ll need to be on your toes! (The two bell rings from For Whom The Bell Tolls at the end don’t count…just our bell dings!) Once you have your guess, there are a few ways to enter, although you can only enter one guess per platform. You can text your guess to (403) 34-DRIVE (343-7483), you can guess on our facebook post, twitter post, and/or instagram post. Again, one entry per person, per platform. Contest is open from 7am Thursday Feb. 16/17-Friday Feb. 17/17 at 8am. You then need to be listening after 8am on Friday Feb. 17/17. We will announce the correct answer and draw one name from all the correct entries. We will call that name out on air, and that person will have 10 minutes, 67 seconds to call back and claim the tickets! If we don’t get a call back in the specified time, we will randomly draw another name for the correct guesses. If we don’t get a returned call and run out of qualifiers with the correct guess, we will ask for caller 7 at 34-DRIVE. Can’t be listening at that time…ask a friend to tune in for you and alert you that your name has been called! Photo ID will be required by the winner to pick up the tickets. Contest is open to residents of Alberta only.

Got it? GOOD! Here’s the video! GOOD LUCK!