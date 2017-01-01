METALLICA: Pick A Number Contest

Starting Monday March 6, be listening for the chance to Pick A Number to see Metallica! We have lined up a Party Bus from Premiere Limousine Service to take you and a guest (plus a few other winners and the DRIVE djs) to Commonwealth Stadium August 16th! This will be the BIGGEST show of the summer! When you hear the cue to call (one of our lovely voices will tell you to be caller 7 at 34-DRIVE) you’ll have to pick a number between 1-106. Match our pre-determined number and you win! Simple, right?! We play at random times between 6a-6p Monday to Thursday and EVERY HOUR on Fridays between 6a-6p. Contest is open Monday March 6th – Friday March 31. You can guess as often as you like, but can only win tickets one time. Check back here to keep track of the guesses!

Big thanks to Cam Clark Ford in Gasoline Alley & Premiere Limousine Services!