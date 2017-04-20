The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group has announced its 2017 Prairie Equity Scholarship competition; aimed at Broadcast students in the Prairie Provinces who are part of under-represented groups.

The Equity Scholarship was instituted in 2009 to address the shortage of broadcasters from four groups; Aboriginal Peoples, Persons with Disabilities, Members of Visible Minorities, and Women. The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group believes that by supporting the career development of these groups, the industry will access an untapped pool of potentially talented employees, encourage diverse viewpoints and backgrounds, enhance relationships with local communities, and broaden the advertiser and audience base.

This year, two $2,000.00 awards will be made to residents of Alberta, Saskatchewan or Manitoba who, in 2017, are attending or planning to attend a recognized Broadcast Program at a post-secondary institution in one of those provinces. Applicants download the 2017-prairie-equity-scholarships-info-application here. Deadline for applications is October 6th, 2017—with the award to be announced in November.