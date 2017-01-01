RHCP Hear A Pair, Win A Pair

Be listening Friday May 19th between 6a-6p for Hear A Pair, Win A Pair with Red Hot Chili Peppers! Anytime we play back to back Chili Peppers songs is your cue to call 34-DRIVE (403-343-7483). Caller 7 wins a pair of tickets to see the band live in Edmonton or Calgary May 28 or 29! *winner will not have a choice in shows.

Don’t call until you hear the second song start because there may just be some lone Peppers songs playing throughout the day! You can only win once during Hear A Pair Win A Pair day.