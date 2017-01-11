Bonnaroo and Rocklahoma Announce Festival Lineups

U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Cage the Elephant are among the acts set to play the 16th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee in June. U2’s set will of course include the 1987 album, “The Joshua Tree” in its entirety. Meantime, Soundgarden, Def Leppard and The Offspring will headline this year’s Rocklahoma festival Memorial Day weekend outside Tulsa. Other performers include Stone Sour, Seether, Three Days Grace, and The Pretty Reckless. –CANADIAN PRESS