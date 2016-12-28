Eddie Vedder Donates $10K to Needy Family

Eddie Vedder stepped up in a big way to help a family in need over the Christmas holidays. Tyshika Britten of Maryland took to Craigslist to ask for help providing her six children with a good Christmas. Her story was picked up by the Washington Post and after hearing about the family’s struggles, the Pearl Jam frontman decided to donate $10,000 to them. He says he was moved by the story and even saw some similarities to his own childhood. –LOUDWIRE