Foo Fighters to Headline BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley

With the New Year comes festival lineup announcements and there were some big ones this week. Coachella announced the lineup for this year’s festival, which runs April 14-16 and 21-23 in Indio, California. Not much in the way of rock bands this year. Radiohead will headline the first night each weekend. Kaleo and Arkells are also in the lineup, but otherwise it consists mainly of DJs and hip hop acts. Rock and alternative fans will probably prefer the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley May 26-28. Foo Fighters are set to headline along with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and many more including Live with their original lineup, Modest Mouse, Fitz and the Tantrums, Bob Moses, the Strumbellas, Bishop Briggs, and Barns Courtney. Meantime, it was announced this week that the newly reunited Live has been added to the sold-out Rock on the Range festival in Ohio May 19-21. That lineup includes the likes of the Offspring, Bush, Papa Roach, and the Pretty Reckless.