iHeartRadio Music Awards Announce Nominees

Twenty One Pilots have been nominated for eight iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will be handed out in California on March 5. The popular two-piece is up for Best Duo/Group, “Stressed Out” is up for song of the year, while “Heathens” and “Ride” are both up for Alternative Rock Song of the Year. Others up for multiple awards include Blink 182, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cage the Elephant, and the Strumbellas. –IHEARTRADIO.COM