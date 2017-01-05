Imagine Dragons Frontman Uninjured After Car Crash

The New Year didn’t start out on the right foot for Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds. In a post on the band’s Facebook page on January 2, Reynolds says he and his family escaped with only scratches after getting into a car accident. It’s not clear exactly where the accident took place, but Reynolds says they were driving on a freeway when the car in front of them blew a tire, swerved and smashed into them. Reynolds also says he was blown away by the kindness of strangers who came to their aid and gave them blankets after the crash. –IMAGINE DRAGONS FACEBOOK