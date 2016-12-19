Keychains Made from Gord Downie Outfit Scraps Sell Out Online

Some Tragically Hip fans were able to get their hands on a unique piece of tour memorabilia on Friday. Izzy Camilleri designed Gord Downie’s now iconic outfits for the Man Machine Poem tour. Once the tour wrapped up, she decided to make a limited number of keychains out of the leather scraps used to make the outfits. 1,000 were sold at $25 each and proceeds are going to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital. –CANOE MUSIC NEWS

Photo: courageforgord Instagram