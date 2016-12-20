Pearl Jam, Journey Among Rock Hall 2017 Inductees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced. The Class of 2017 will include Pearl Jam, Journey, Yes, Tupac, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez, and Nile Rogers of Chic. The inductees are chosen by a panel and by public votes. This year’s class will be honoured at a ceremony in Brooklyn in April. Jane’s Addiction, Steppenwolf, and the Cars were among the nominees but missed out on being named into the Hall of Fame this time around. Artists are eligible 25 years after the release of their first single. –ALTERNATIVE PRESS