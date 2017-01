The efforts and accomplishments of those involved in the local entertainment scene will be recognized at an event this weekend. The 1st annual Red Deer Entertainment Awards will be held at the Vat Saturday night starting at 9 p.m. Award categories include Group of the Year, New Group of the Year, and Promoter of the Year. The event includes performances from Wiklund vs. Wiklund, Balaclava, Ryan Marchant, and Supertrucker.