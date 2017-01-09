U2 Announce Joshua Tree 2017 Tour

U2 have announced a handful of tour dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘The Joshua Tree’. The album includes the hits “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and the band will be playing the album in its entirety at the shows. The North American leg of the tour kicks off May 12 in Vancouver with openers Mumford & Sons. The only other Canadian date is June 23 in Toronto with the Lumineers. U2 will also play some European dates in the Summer with Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds set to open. –ROLLING STONE