September 9-10/17
1. Queens Of The Stone Age – The Way You Used To Do
2. Arkells – Knocking At The Door
3. Death From Above – Freeze Me
4. Royal Blood – Lights Out
5. Glorious Sons – Everything Is Alright
6. Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune
7. Sir Sly – High
8. July Talk – Beck & Call
9. Foo Fighters – The Sky Is A Neighbourhood
10. Rise Against – The Violence
11. Imagine Dragons – Believer
12. Headstones – Devil’s On Fire
13. Foo Fighters – Run
14. Portugal The Man – Feel It Still
15. Killers – The Man
16. Green Day – Revolution Radio
17. Mother Mother – Love Stuck
18. Rag n Bone Man – Human
19. Allan Rayman – 13
20. Muse – Dig Down