The Drive Top 50 of 2017

It’s hard to believe it’s that time again…time to dissect all the tunes that made some noise in 2017 and rank them from 50 to number 1! And this year, we want YOUR help determining the order of the top 5 songs!

There really isn’t a specific formula we used in determining these songs. We consider each songs rank in overall airplay across Canadian radio stations, we’ll look at some streaming numbers, try to remember how each song did in our Test Drive, and how many requests the songs got in general.

So with that in mind, we feel the Top 5 songs of the year are as follows. You simply pick the one you think is the best of the 5, which will determine their order when we count down The Drive’s Top 50 of 2017 at 8 on New Years Eve, and again New Years Day at 10am & 6pm!