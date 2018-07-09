UPDATE: Twenty One Pilots Start Teasing Something New

Well, it’s almost time for Twenty One Pilots to have a second shot at taking over the world. It feels like yesterday when the Columbus, Ohio duo were top-of-mind in the world of Alt Rock – but it’s been a couple years.
And it’s also been exactly a year since TOP went silent on all of their social media platforms. But over the last few days, things are changing. They’ve updated their accounts with what appears to be a new logo and a short video which appears to be the first part of some kind of reveal…
— twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) July 9, 2018
Billboards featuring the new logo have also reportedly gone up in London, as well as Toronto and other international cities.
UPDATE: Here’s the latest tweet – getting closer to a clear image.
— twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) July 10, 2018
This is certainly news to us, but if you’re a major fan of Twenty One Pilots…you may already be familiar with a number of fan theories based on clues, fake websites and the online journals of a mystery figure named Clancy. Seriously, once we get to the bottom of this – Twenty One Pilots may have indulged us in one of the coolest album reveals ever.
Clancy’s Journals HERE.