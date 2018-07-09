UPDATE: Twenty One Pilots Start Teasing Something New

Well, it’s almost time for Twenty One Pilots to have a second shot at taking over the world. It feels like yesterday when the Columbus, Ohio duo were top-of-mind in the world of Alt Rock – but it’s been a couple years.

And it’s also been exactly a year since TOP went silent on all of their social media platforms. But over the last few days, things are changing. They’ve updated their accounts with what appears to be a new logo and a short video which appears to be the first part of some kind of reveal…

Billboards featuring the new logo have also reportedly gone up in London, as well as Toronto and other international cities.

UPDATE: Here’s the latest tweet – getting closer to a clear image.

This is certainly news to us, but if you’re a major fan of Twenty One Pilots…you may already be familiar with a number of fan theories based on clues, fake websites and the online journals of a mystery figure named Clancy. Seriously, once we get to the bottom of this – Twenty One Pilots may have indulged us in one of the coolest album reveals ever.

Clancy’s Journals HERE.

(AltPress)