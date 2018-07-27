Green Day Teasing Anniversary Tour???

Have you felt your age at all lately? No? Well, let us help out. Green Day’s Dookie album turns 25 next year. Yup. You might be old.

It’s been a long time since Green Day stuck to their original punk sound, but they may be returning to it fairly soon. Thanks to an Instagram post from drummer Tre Cool, it appears Green Day has been rehearsing the infamous 1994 Dookie album in full.

It makes sense that Green Day might make a big deal out of the 25th anniversary, their last record dropped in 2016, and they toured extensively. It could mean nothing though…as Green Day did perform Dookie in full back in 2013 and the Reading & Leeds festival…but fingers crossed people!

(CoS)