July Talk Tease New Album (We Think)

September 9th, 2016. The day July Talk released their 2nd record Touch. That was 4 years after their debut album, both of which consist of pure bangers from beginning to end. And it looks like we’re in for some more.

In a recent Instagram post, July Talk appear to be teasing a 3rd album which they are currently working on in studio AS WE SPEAK. Are we excited? Absolutely. Are you excited? We certainly hope so…a few foggy memories of the 2016 July Talk show at Bo’s Bar & Stage indicate a majority of Red Deer’s population should be VERY excited. Check the post below.