Dave Grohl Announces Short Film

Dave Grohl is set to be the focus of an upcoming mini-doc that details a 23-minute song he plays by himself on 7 instruments. It’s tough to explain exactly what the doc, titled Play, will look like – but it’s described as celebrating “the rewards and challenges of dedicating ones life to playing and mastering a musical instrument…Part one opens with narrated behind the scenes footage featuring discussion of the love of playing music and the lifelong relationship with an instrument, and detailing the process and challenges of recording and filming this unique performance.”

Play, will detail Grohl’s process of performing and recording this new 23-minute song, which drops August 10th alongside the movie. Check out the trailer.

(CoS)