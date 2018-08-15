Pearl Jam Cause Political Ruckus

Pearl Jam have never shied from being extremely vocal about their politics. Whether it’s the charities they support, rallying fans to vote in their cities and states, mid-show rants, even their posters get opinionated. And now they got some people REAL angry.

A poster made specifically for their Missoula, Montana concert this week depicts Donald Trump as a rotting corpse outside a burning White House. The poster was designed by PJ bassist Jeff Ament (A Montana-n) and artist Bobby Brown. As their Montana show was also a fundraiser for the re-election of Democratic Senator John Tester, the poster features Tester flying safely in a John Deere tractor, safe from the carnage of the President and his White House. It’s a pretty shocking image, but Pearl Jam will continue to use their reach as a way to educate and voice their opinion.

(Editor’s Note: I can tell you of one Red Deer resident who bought this poster at the Pearl Jam show, didn’t even realize the political controversy behind it, and will likely hang it proudly in Red Deer. You know this person too – Patrick)

(CoS)