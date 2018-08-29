 Skip to Content

Fans Of Metallica Can Tell Time Now

Red Deer, AB, Canada / 1067TheDrive
Patrick Bateman
…And Justice For All may be 30 years old as of this week, but that isn’t stopping Metallica from using most of their discography as the inspiration for a new line of Nixon watches.

The Nixon X Metallica collection features 9 watches that range in price, $150 – $750. The style and imagery of the watches are meant to represent albums 1-5, and Hardwired… To Self Destruct. 

The $750 “Sanitarium” edition has a ton of extra features for the “hardcore” fans, like a prison cage and a glow in the dark face that would guarantee people staring at your wrist.

Here’s where to go for a full look at all the different Nixon X Metallica watches so you can make an educated decision… CLICK THIS.

 

