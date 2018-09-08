Did Gord Downie Make An Appearance At Burning Man???

The world famous Burning Man takes place every year in the Black Rock Desert down in Nevada. The event itself is a bit of a mystery to those unfamiliar with the off-the-grid activities and celebrations that consume a dust patch populated by open-minded humans eager to experience a 30+ year experiment of community and art. It sounds cool, and looks very dirty. But those who do spend time at Burning Man seem to REALLY love it.

The week event ends with the burning of a giant effigy, marking the end of another successful Burning Man. And this year, some fans of the Tragically Hip seem to think that Gord Downie himself was there.

I can’t even believe this image from the man burn last night, just look at all the spirits in the flames! I am in awe! ✨🌟💛🌟✨ Posted by Paula Kim Derring on Sunday, September 2, 2018

It should be noted that the photo taker placed a picture of Downie at the effigy before it burned…spooky, or a Hip miracle???

(Global)