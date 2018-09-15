Here’s This Week’s New Music News

This may not come as a huge surprise, but we now know more about what exactly the Smashing Pumpkins were up to when they spent studio time with the one and only Rick Rubin earlier this year. Turns out it’s the first Pumpkins LP featuring original drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist James Iha in nearly 20 years.

Titled Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., the record drops on November 16th. It features 8 songs, including “Solara” and the brand new track “Silvery Sometime (Ghosts)”, which you can listen to below.

And on to the slightly more surprising, but also completely not surprising new music news…Motley Crue are back in the studio.

Crue fans know that it’s been nearly 3 years since the “Final” Motley Crue shows…concerts that were contractually stated to be their very last shows…EVER. And although new music has been confirmed, don’t expect Motley Crue to break that legally-binding promise.

Vince Neil posted this the other day:

Exciting news! I’ll be going back in recording studio in a few weeks with the boys to record 4 brand new Motley Crue tracks! Rock On!! — Vince Neil (@thevinceneil) September 13, 2018

And although fans likely want a new album, they’ll have to settle for those new songs instead. Because Nikki Sixx has since confirmed the tracks are for the upcoming Motley Crue biopic Dirt, which is currently in production.

You can trust us these are ball busters. Everybody can relax.Were soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing.Its our movie. We know what were doing. 🤘🏼 https://t.co/QKaDCYKPwG — xxıS ıʞʞıN (@NikkiSixx) September 14, 2018

