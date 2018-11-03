One Of Chris Cornell’s Doctors Is Being Sued

Vicky Cornell has filed a lawsuit against a doctor who prescribed her late husband Ativan in the months leading up to his death.

At age 52, the rock legend died by suicide in a Detroit hotel room back in May 2017. Vicky Cornell is seeking an undetermined amount of damages from a Dr. Robert Koblin. The lawsuit claims that for 20 months leading up to the Soundgarden/Audioslave front-man’s death, Dr. Koblin prescribed “dangerous mind-altering controlled substances to Chris Cornell which impaired Mr. Cornell’s cognition, clouded his judgment, and caused him to engage in dangerous impulsive behaviors that he was unable to control, costing him his life.”

The lawsuit claims that Ativan, a brand name for Lorazepam, an anti-anxiety drug “…was known to increase the risk of suicide because it can severely impair judgment, thinking and impulse control and diminish the ability of a patient to think and act rationally.”

