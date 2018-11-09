Linkin Park’s “Numb” Hits 1 Billion Youtube Views

This week, 15 years after the release of the 2003 record Meteora, and 11 years after it’s YouTube upload – Linkin Park’s “Numb” has hit 1 Billion views.

It becomes only the 2nd rock song in history to achieve the milestone, and the first of this current generation of rock music. The only other song to hit 1 Billion views (in rock music) is Guns N’ Roses “November Rain”.

Following the death of Chester Bennington in 2017, fans rallied for “Numb” to hit a Billion, which is a significant portion of the nearly 6.5 Billion views all Linkin Park videos have on YouTube. They were also the first rock band to hit 1 Billion views on their YouTube channel.

Our music video for “Numb” just passed 1 BILLION views on @YouTube. Thank you for all the support over the years! Watch here: https://t.co/GuO4HZCVVH — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) November 8, 2018

(Alternative Press)