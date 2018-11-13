Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Scheduled For 2019

The infamous Forum in Los Angeles will host a massive tribute concert on January 16th, 2019. ‘I Am The Highway A Tribute To Chris Cornell’ will see many of the legends friends, family and fans gather for a star-studded night hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

In a statement released by Vicky Cornell – “We are honored to have all these amazing artists and friends come together to pay tribute to and show their love and appreciation for Chris, his music and the mark he’s left on the world. We look forward to sharing this night with all the fans.”

Those set to take the stage as well as tribute Cornell through performances will be members of Soundgarden, Audioslave, Temple of the Dog…the Foo Fighters, Metallica, Ryan Adams and other ‘special guests’.

Tickets for the event go on sale November 16th, with proceeds benefiting both The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation as well as The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.

(CoS)