Dave Grohl Alert: Wild Man Feeds Firefighters

Isn’t it nice to have a new story about how amazing Dave Grohl is, ALL THE TIME?

Today is no different, as wildfires claim the lives and homes of Californians, Dave Grohl has been spotted doing good.

As entire neighbourhoods flee from danger, firefighters have replaced them in their battle against the wildfires. Following his new path, perhaps his greatest hobby, Dave Grohl set up shop at a fire station in Calabasas to feed the hungry humans some delicious BBQ.

See a picture of Grohl with some real-life heroes below, as well as a shot from the IG account of Grohl’s new project: Backbeat BBQ.

(CoS)