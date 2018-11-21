Weezer Details New Album, Invite Fan From Surgery Video To Future Show

Weezer have been having a bit of a resurgence this year in part thanks to their cover of Toto’s “Africa”…and it looks like it’ll carry on into 2019.

Fans of Rivers Cuomo and Co. have marked their calendars for March 1st, 2019 – the day The Black Album drops worldwide. It’s Weezer’s fifth self-titled record – staring with 94’s Blue Album. You can listen to the new single from the upcoming record below. It’s called “Zombie Bastards”.

In OTHER Weezer news, the band has responded to the subject of a video that went viral this week. 19-year-old Kira Iaconetti from Washington state recently underwent surgery to have a brain tumour removed. The tumour caused musically-triggered epileptic attacks for the aspiring musician, which doctors moved to remove. During Kira’s surgery, she sang Weezer’s “Island In The Sun”, which allowed doctors to see and avoid the areas of her brain that responded and worked for her musically, so as not to ruin her chances to sing in the future.

Weezer has now responded to Kira, and we can’t wait to see what they suggested actually happen.

Wishing you a speedy recovery, @kirakuuihe! https://t.co/3yNE7hHluz would love for you to join us at one of the shows this spring – shoot us a DM + we’ll make it happen. — weezer (@Weezer) November 18, 2018

(Pitchfork) & (Billboard)