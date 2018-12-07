Let Josh Homme Sing You Sweet Holiday Carols

Main Queen(s) Of The Stone Age Josh Homme has gotten into the holiday spirit with his own festive 7-inch.

Back in 2017, Homme recorded his own version of ‘Silent Night‘ with Australian performer C.W. Stoneking. That cover is one half of the new 7-inch, as well as Homme’s reading of ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas‘ featuring his wife Brody Dalle and their children.

All proceeds from the single go to Homme’s Sweet Stuff Foundation – an organization that helps support and provide for musicians, recording engineers and their families during times of illness and disability.

The vinyl may be sold out – but you can hear the single and holiday reading below.

