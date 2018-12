To some this may be surprising news…that the most streamed song across all digital services for the 20th century isn’t Taylor Swift…it isn’t Cardi B…and it isn’t whatever the heckĀ that ‘Baby Shark doo-doo-doo-doo’ song is (I’ve never heard it, you jealous??).

The most streamed song is Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ at over 1.6 billion listens. Not just the most-streamed classic rock song of all time, either. It’s the top song across all genres.

(CoS)