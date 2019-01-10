Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage (Again)

Surprise! Dave Grohl fell off a stage again. Silly Dave! You’re going to hurt yourself for what seems like the thousandth time!

The Foo Fighters played their first gig of 2019 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Vegas for CES 2019. At some point during a guitar solo, Grohl walked towards a bar at the edge of the stage, grabbed a beer – spilled it all over an amp, chugged it – and then fell off stage on his way back to the band.

Don’t worry…he’s alright – no stretcher needed, no cast required. Check out the video below.

(CoS)