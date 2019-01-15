Blink-182, Meet Ranch Dressing

Over 20 years since the release of Dude Ranch, blink-182 are now being honoured with a ranch dressing.

Two UCLA students have created a business called Dude Ranch Dressing, which aims to bring a vegan ranch dressing to the world. Taking inspiration from the 1997 pop-punk classic, Megan Hullander and Angela Simmons, not vegans themselves, realized the market for inclusive ranch dressing is small and maybe profitable.

Plus…vegan or not – fans of blink-182 will likely be interested in a ranch dressing to slather over every food possible while listening to ‘Dammit’ and ‘Josie’.

Check out the Dude Ranch Dressing IG for more info:

(CoS)