UPDATE: Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Scheduled For 2019

You may remember back in November that the tribute concert for Chris Cornell was announced. I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell was set for January 16th at the Forum in Los Angeles. The initial lineup included friends, family and fans for a star studded show featuring members of Soundgarden, Audioslave, Temple Of The Dog, Metallica, the Foo Fighters and more.

And just a night before the big concert – the lineup just got a lot bigger.

Fiona Apple, The Melvins, Miley Cyrus, Miguel, Brand Carlile and QOTSA’s Josh Homme are also set to make appearances/performances at the show. Expect some surprises, and many, many tears.

We’ll keep you up to date on ways to watch the tribute to Cornell on January 16th.

A small # of tickets have just been released for '#IAmTheHighway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell' taking place tomorrow at @theforum in Los Angeles. https://t.co/Qd0D0kh468 pic.twitter.com/I2oQ2sEyv2 — Soundgarden (@soundgarden) January 16, 2019

(CoS)