We want to hear what you think of some of the BIGGEST shows coming to Red Deer & Edmonton! You could be THE DRIVE CONCERT CRITIC! The grand prize?! Tickets to see Jack White, USS, Pop Evil, Three Days Grace, The Trews, Matthew Good, & Twenty One Pilots!!! One winner & a guest goes to all shows!

Tune into 106-7 The Drive weekdays between 6a-9p (6a-6p on Mondays). We’ll randomly ask you to text your name & the code word CONCERT to 34-DRIVE. Within 20 minutes of that, we’ll draw one random texter & call out their name on air. That person will then have 10 minutes, 67 seconds to call back to be entered & also instantly win tickets to an upcoming show at Bo’s Bar & Stage! If we don’t get a call back…we draw another name!

Some of these shows are SOLD OUT, so this may be your only way in!